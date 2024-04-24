Teba eyes Singapore 7s spot

Iowane Teba

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s speedster Iowane Teba is looking to make his return to the international circuit after a long injury lay-off.

The 31-year-old is among the national extended squad pushing for a spot to the Singapore 7s next weekend.

Teba, whose career has been plagued by injuries, says he is happy to be back in top shape and adds it is a tough challenge trying to contend for a spot in coach Osea Kolinisau’s final squad against the likes of Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Joji Nasova and Ropate Rere among others.

“I’m happy to be given another opportunity and I’ve worked really hard to get here but now it’s just about working together as a team to finish the series with a win as we look ahead to the Paris Olympics in July.”



Iowane Teba [left] with Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Teba made his international debut at the 2021 Dubai 7s.



Iowane Teba

Kolinisau is expected to name his final squad tonight for the Singapore 7s, which kicks off next Friday.



Iowane Teba