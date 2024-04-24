We need to win our remaining away games: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says they find themselves at a crossroads in the Shop N Save Super Rugby competition.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, Byrne knows all too well that this is the make-or-break phase for his team.

He says the objective is crystal clear and that it is to win and maintain the position in the top 8.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, I think we’ve, you know, the bye weeks have gone now and the season sort of leveled itself off and we’ve found ourselves still in the eight. So I think that, you know, what it means is that every game we play now is important. You know, we’re in the eight and we’ve got to keep winning. As you say, three away and three at home now is a good time to start winning our away games.”

Currently positioned 7th in the standings, Byrne stresses the gravity of their situation.



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne

He says but the journey towards the playoffs begins with a critical showdown against Moana Pasifika, a clash that could very well set the tone for the remainder of their season.

Byrne adds there’s no room for error when they clash with Moana Pasifika in Lautoka as they chase a victory to keep in contention of a quarter-final spot.

The Drua take on Moana at Churchill Park on Saturday at 2.05pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.