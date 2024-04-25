Radrodro back as Education Minister

Aseri Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reinstated Aseri Radrodro as Education Minister.

He made the announcement last night after months of attempts by the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board to return the portfolio to the SODELPA MP.

Rabuka says Radrodro was given three months to prove himself, and that period has lapsed.

Radrodro was removed for insubordination; however, SODELPA has continuously challenged the decision of the Prime Minister.



He was ousted in January.

The SODELPA MP became party leader last Saturday after he was endorsed to lead the party at the weekend’s annual general meeting.

Radrodro will now have the privilege to join the other coalition leaders in the leader’s meeting, and after he gets his portfolio back today, he should be able to return to the cabinet.

He will be sworn in today.

We are trying to get a comment from Radrodro.

Meanwhile, former SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, who was given the Education portfolio after Radrodro’s dismissal, will concentrate on the Tourism and Civil Aviation portfolio.