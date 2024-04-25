Man in custody following alleged murder

A man is in custody who allegedly murdered his wife at an apartment complex in Robertson Road in Suva this morning.

Police says a report of an alleged stabbing was received after five this morning following which police officers were deployed at the scene.

Officers found the 29-year-old woman lying motionless with visible injuries.

The suspect who is the victim’s husband was arrested while the woman’s body removed from the apartment around 10am.

Police investigation continues.