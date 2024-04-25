Matarereqa called up by Bula Boys

Rusiate Matarereqa

Nadroga striker Rusiate Matarereqa’s fine form in the domestic scene has seen him called up to the extended Fiji football extended squad.

The 26-man squad will be preparing for the Oceania Nations Cup to be played in Vanuatu in June.

Matarereqa has been in good goal-scoring form and is currently the leading Golden Boot stats in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Coach Rob Sherman has also called up veteran William Valentine of Nadi, Labasa’s Lekima Gonerau, Fiji Under-23 rep, Brendon McMullen, Wellington Olympic rep, Gabirele Matanisiga.

Also included are England-based Scott Wara and Auckland City’s Nabil beg.

Suva stopper, Akuila Mateisuva, and England-based, Josh Laqeretabua have not been included due to work and injury concerns respectively.

Fiji is pooled with Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Samoa.

Sherman’s men play PNG in its first match on June 16th.



[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]