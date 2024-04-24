Girmit Day celebration promises insightful programs

People in Fiji, especially the younger generation, will be able to gain more insights about the indentured labor system, as this year’s Girmit Day celebrations will feature a number of new programs.

Girmit Day has been celebrated nationally with a public holiday since last year, to recognize the contributions of the Girmityas towards Fiji’s economic growth.

Fiji Grimit Council Secretary Selwa Nandan says they are working in collaboration with the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs in organizing the three-day celebration.

“Because the government has declared a public holiday in the memory of the Girmityas, a lot of people are quite happy with the decision. And I think when we had the celebration last year at the Churchill Park, there was a huge turnout of people.”

Nandan says they are working on creating a festival like atmosphere.

“We will be holding a Mela, a three-day Mela. We are expecting a much larger crowd of people to converge at the Girmit Centre because we have a variety of activities and programs for the entertainment of the people at this venue here.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji”.

This is aligned with the objectives of the Coalition Government in terms of promoting social-cohesion and making the various ethnic communities realize their contribution towards the development and progress of Fiji and its people together.