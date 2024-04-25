Potential in Fiji’s film industry says Kamikamica

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica affirms government support for Fiji’s growing film industry.

Kamikamica highlighted Fiji’s vital role in promoting and developing Fiji’s audio-visual industry during the Producers Demo Day event at the Novotel Hotel in Lami yesterday.

He acknowledged Film Fiji’s resourceful development programmes, such as the “Fiji Producers Accelerator” and the “Fiji Script Development” programmes which help Fijians upskill themselves in the film sector.

“Only by enhancing the capacities of our local film writers, producers, and even crew members can we ensure the sustainable growth of our audio-visual industry. This is why an important initiative under the Film Commission banner is the Film Fiji Audio Visual Lab, which develops and implements new audio-visual projects with the core objective of bringing significant economic value to the future of Fiji’s economy.”

Kamikamica says there are talks within the government to allocate resources and funding towards these creative initiatives, as youth are budding with creativity.

He states Film Fiji plays an important role in overseeing Fiji’s incentives and administering the government’s tax rebate process, amongst other responsibilities.