Seven changes for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have a 6-2 split on the bench for this weekend’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with Moana Pasifika in Lautoka.

Only Simione Kuruvoli and Michael Naitokani are the two backline players on the reserves while the six forwards are Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata

Head Coach Mick Byrne has also made seven changes to the starting line-up this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Zuriel Togiatama, Etonia Waqa, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro and Apisalome Vota are the new faces in the starting lineup.

Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese retain their spots.

The Drua play Moana Pasifika at 2.00pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.

