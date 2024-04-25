PM reaffirms support to Sai Sanjeevani

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirms the government’s commitment to assisting in expanding Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital’s initiatives in providing essential healthcare services to the community.

While marking the hospital’s second anniversary yesterday, Rabuka revealed that the government has allocated $4 million in the 2023–2024 national budget which aims to assist in managing the hospital’s operational costs.

The Prime Minister stresses the vital role played by the hospital.

“I will work with the foundation. The Sai Prema Foundation has been serving the poor and underprivileged people of Fiji through various medical, educational, and social services projects and initiatives.”

Rabuka says the free children’s hospital brought a great sigh of relief to a lot of parents, as treatment overseas is costly.

“I’m told that the cost of overseas treatment would be in excess of Fiji’s $100,000. All surgeries and treatments are completely free of charge. As a matter of great pride, Fiji is the first nation in the Pacific and Oceania region to have such a hospital.”

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has been able to assist with 277 serious heart cases among kids and help them through free operations.