Framers get a chance to speak

Members of the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council have gathered in Suva for two days to explore ways to enhance the sector commercially.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the forum creates a platform for government to engage directly with farmers, fostering productive consultations.

The theme for the forum is “Organizing and Strengthening Farmers and Farmers’ Organizations as Entrepreneurs and Partners in Agribusiness.”

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica states a Commercial Agriculture Taskforce has been established aimed not only to boost agricultural productivity but also create new opportunities for potential investors.

“It is imperative to seize such opportunities to formulate and review policies, regulations, and programs that best cater to the needs of our farmers.”

The Forum also marks the FCLC’s 10th Anniversary, and members are planning to make this an annual event.

The outcomes of this forum will also be incorporated into the new National Development Plan.

Fiji currently has about 600 operating cooperatives, most of which provide support to the agricultural sector.