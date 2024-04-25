Waratahs understand Buna threat

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The New South Wales Waratahs understand they need to minimize the attacking opportunities for Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua fullback Atelaite Buna when they meet in the Super Rugby Women’s final on Sunday in Brisbane.

This means there’ll be less kicking from the Waratahs, something the Western Force failed to do in their semifinal with the Drua in Suva last week.

Buna who is the Drua’s find this season finished the semifinal with a hat-trick, 11 tackle busts and four line breaks.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Yasawa Secondary School student who won bronze in the senior girls 100 meters final at the 2017 Coca-Cola Games has scored six tries in three games.

Waratahs flyhalf Arabella McKenzie says they’ll need to try and hold onto the ball as much as they can and use their strengths, which is their speed plus their running game.

“The Drua are surprise packages you never know what you going to get on any given day which can be frustrating when you trying to preview a team but we’ll put the focus back to us on how we prepare and how we train.”

The Waratahs play Drua in the final on Sunday at 4pm.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.