Organic fertilizer company ready for business mission

[Source: Supplied]

Sea & Soil Redox Refinery Pte Ltd is gearing up for Investment Fiji’s North America mission, a crucial opportunity to expand their market presence and establish valuable partnerships.

Director Rohini Hamid is optimistic about the mission’s potential to accelerate their growth and innovation in the agricultural sector.

While other business leaders are self-funded, Hamid is among the two participants who has received sponsorship for her participation in the mission.

Sea & Soil Redox Refinery Pte Ltd which was established in 2020 has rapidly emerged as a leading player in the agricultural industry, specializing in organic agriculture input products such as Seaweed and Biochar Technology.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says their upcoming mission to North America highlights Fiji’s commitment to fostering global trade partnerships and driving economic growth.

Investment Fiji’s outbound mission to the United States of America and Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, and the Fiji Trade Commission North America, is scheduled from May 4th to May 14th.