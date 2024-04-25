Fijians urged to monitor global developments

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging Fijians to stay informed of escalating geopolitical tensions on the global stage and their impacts within the country.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham highlighted the importance of monitoring these developments to safeguard the interests of consumers.

“With the escalating levels of conflict, we are asking the people to ensure that we manage and you monitor the global market as well. So that you are prepared in case, in the future, we get increases as a direct result of this geopolitical tension.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they are also closely monitoring the developments.

He says climate-induced challenges are also threatening oil and food prices.

The Finance Minister stresses that these are the things Fijians must prepare for.