Blues fundraise to bring Vidiri home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 7:06 pm
Former All Black and Blues great Joeli Vidiri. [Source: Stuff.co.nz]

The Auckland Blues have started a fundraising drive to help bring a legend of the club, Joeli Vidiri home.

Vidiri passed away in the United States of America last Friday and his passing has been a huge shock and loss for our Blues and rugby community.

The Blues Alumni have set up a Givealittle page to help fund Vidiri’s return home to New Zealand.

In a Facebook post, the club said anything over that amount will go towards paying for his funeral service and assisting his family to farewell him.

As of 6:30 pm today, over $4000NZD was collected from 64 generous donors.

The former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger passed away aged 48 whilst in America with his wife.

According to the Blues, he was an incredible player, friend, father, son and husband.

The club said Vidiri was a magical winger who gave them so much joy with his dynamic footwork on the field and his humble nature, and willingness to help anyone off the field.

