Rugby

Black Ferns hold Fijiana to a draw

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 11:05 am
[Source: HSBC]

A last minute try by Portia Woodman denied Fijiana 7s a win in their last pool match of the Langford 7s tournament.

The Black Ferns held the Saiasi Fuli coached side to a 12-all draw.

The game was physical as expected with both teams making unforced errors in handling.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand had majority of possession in the first half but Fijiana’s solid defense kept the Kiwis at bay.

Fijiana had their chances but couldn’t maintain possession as their offloads just couldn’t connect.

The Black Ferns were able to break through the Fijian defense when Stacy Fluhler made a nice offload to skipper Sarah Hirini who spotted Michaela Blyde unmarked at the far corner.

Blyde although lost her footing was able to catch the ball and fended off Ana Maria Naimasi to dot down the first try of the match.

New Zealand led 5-0 at the break.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the second spell but it was the national side in control with no points registered after two minutes of play.

After a number of phases, Raijieli Daveua found space and broke through to level the scores.

A successful conversion by Lavena Cavuru shot Fijiana to a 7-5 lead with less than three minutes on the clock.

Aloesi Nakoci scored Fijiana’s second minutes later but the Kiwis had a little more in the tank with Woodman scoring in the dying minutes of the match.

 

