Ba Rugby tough as nails

[Source: 2023 Ba Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Ba Rugby is on a mission to sculpt a new generation of players, molding them in the image of legendary figures such as Pio Tuwai, Gabirieli Naborisi, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nacuqu, and their current head coach, Vilimoni Delasau.

This endeavour comes to life as they presently host the Ba Industries Cup, a tournament showcasing eight district teams from Ba.

It’s worth noting that Ba holds a special place in the history of Fijian rugby, being the birthplace of the sport back in 1884.

Coach Delasau shares their ambitious vision of initiating a Tikina competition, uniting the diverse communities within the province to elevate the standard of rugby across the board.

What adds fuel to their passion is the pivotal role played by Ba Industries Limited, which has leaped on board as a sponsor, securing naming rights for the tournament over the next three years with the slogan ‘Tough As Nails’.

Delasau expresses his gratitude for the support from BIL, acknowledging that their shared vision might not have become a reality without them.

The competition is now entering its second round this weekend, with matches kicking off at 9am at the Vinod Patel Park in Ba.