Angus Ta'avao heading back to Blues - 'Auckland is my home'

Angus Ta'avao against Fijian Drua [Source: 1News]

All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao has opted to head back over the Bombay Hills to where his Super Rugby career began, signing a two-year deal with the Blues from next season.

The Blues confirmed the acquisition of the 23-Test prop this morning ahead of tomorrow’s 2024 Super Rugby squad announcements.

“I’m stoked to be back with the Blues,” said Ta’avao.

“Auckland is my home, my family is here and I’m excited to come back to where it all started for me as a professional rugby player.”

Ta’avao began his professional career with the Blues as a member of their wider training squad in 2011 before earning his first Super Rugby cap in 2012 but after three seasons he went across the ditch for a two-year stint with the Waratahs.

He then returned to New Zealand in 2018 to play for the Chiefs and became a regular starter for the side after the Waikato club’s established All Blacks Nepo Laulala and Atu Moli both sustained serious injuries.

Ta’avao made the most of the sudden promotion though, earning a call-up to the All Blacks as injury cover for Joe Moody before making his debut against the Pumas later that year.

The 33-year-old has gone on to earn 23 Tests for the All Blacks and spent six seasons at the Chiefs, although he missed their latest Super Rugby campaign after suffering a serious spinal injury playing for Auckland in the NPC last year.

“I know I can add to the environment and culture at the Blues and want to share my experiences with the younger players,” Ta’avao said.

“Coming in as a rookie and hearing from experienced players really helped me, so that’s something I want to give back to the club.”

The signing is a significant boost to the Blues’ stocks ahead of tomorrow’s squad naming with the Blues losing long-time frontrowers Laulala [Toulouse], Alex Hodgman [Reds] and James May [Moana Pasifika] next year, leaving 57-Test All Black Ofa Tuungafasi as one of their only remaining props.

The Blues will also be under new leadership with former Fiji coach Vern Cotter taking over the club after Leon MacDonald’s departure to be an assistant coach under Scott Robertson at the All Blacks.