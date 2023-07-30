Always a tough one with Pacific Brothers: Radradra

Flying Fijians captain, Semi Radradra

Flying Fijians captain, Semi Radradra is pleased with his team’s performance as they beat Manu Samoa 33-19 in their second Punjas Pacific Battle test held in Apia yesterday.

Radradra acknowledged that Samoa has always been a formidable opponent, and their recent encounter was no exception.

He emphasized this holds true for any Pacific team they face.

Additionally, Radradra says it was a challenge playing on Samoa’s home ground as Samoa had the support of their passionate fans.

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan next Saturday in Tokyo.