Always a tough one with Pacific Brothers: Radradra

Flying Fijians captain, Semi Radradra is pleased with his team’s performance as they beat Manu Samoa 33-19 in their second Punjas Pacific Battle test held in Apia yesterday.
Radradra acknowledged that Samoa has always been a formidable opponent, and their recent encounter was no exception.
He emphasized this holds true for any Pacific team they face.
Additionally, Radradra says it was a challenge playing on Samoa’s home ground as Samoa had the support of their passionate fans.
The Flying Fijians will take on Japan next Saturday in Tokyo.
