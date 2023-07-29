2023 Vodafone Deans Trophy launched

The 2023 Vodafone Deans Trophy has been launched.

This was during the playoff held at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

Speaking at the launch, Vodafone representative William Tabuya says this is a celebration of the spirit of sportsmanship that exists within the competition.

Tabuya says they would like to strengthen the partnership to help expose talent in rugby, as they decentralize the competition from Viti Levu.

This is the first-time that the competition has been hosted in the Northern Division, ever since the Deans Trophy was introduced in 1939.

The Deans Trophy is the oldest rugby tournament in Fiji, it has been running for 84 years.