Rugby

2022 Marist U18 team’s advice to younger brothers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 18, 2023 6:36 am

The pressure is on the Vodafone Super Deans defending champions, Marist Brothers High School, with only a day remaining until the semi-finals.

This moment is well too familiar for last year’s winning U18 players, who suffered several losses but held on to break the school’s 44-year drought.

Four of the players who made the match-day 23 shared their journey, reminding their younger brothers to remember who they’re playing for.

Head boy Jesse Misaele who played loosehead prop in their 9-8 win over Suva Grammar School says, their journey was one of perseverance and self-reflection.

He says Marist started off at the bottom and eventually worked their way up with little to no support.

“When we entered the field there was little support for us, only our parents were there. When we saw there was little support, it de-motivated us.”

Fullback Brandon Saun says things changed when they entered the camp, strengthening their bond and constantly reminded of the people making sacrifices for them.

“There were times when the boys gave up but we remembered our parents and their sacrifices, the boys decided to give one more shot and also those losses brought the boys together.”

Flanker Jovilisi Talili and winger Josaia Buakula echoed similar sentiments adding that the current squad has a huge task of defending the title.

These champions are reminding their younger brothers, who will be in action tomorrow against Natabua High School, to look home for motivation when little hope is left.

Marist takes on Natabua at 3.40 pm at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

In the first semi-final at 2.05 pm, Suva Grammar School faces Queen Victoria School.

You can watch these matches on FBC Sports.

