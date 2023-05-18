Vatuvei to be released from prison

Manu Vatuvei.

Former Warriors rugby league star Manu Vatuvei is set to be released from prison later this month and will take up a role with the club as a mentor.

Kiwi great Vatuvei was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment last year for importing and supplying a class-A drug.

He appeared before the Parole Board yesterday and parole was granted, he will be released on the 31st of this month.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George says they acknowledge the 37-year-old had made some bad decisions and they don’t condone them, but his experiences could be learned from.

George says it’s a part-time voluntary role to help deliver programs to young players around careers and best choices.