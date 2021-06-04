Star players to return for Sea Eagles and Cowboys clash

Manly Sea Eagles and the Cowboys will have fresh legs coming in for their round 14 clash this week.

Both teams had a bye last week and will meet on Friday at 8pm.

The anticipation on the return of their Origin stars will depend on their form after the first round of the series.

Manly’s captain is also the Queensland skipper, Daly Cherry-Evans will face teammates, the Trboejvic brothers, Jake and Tom, on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys also have three on Origin duty with Valentine Holmes, Kyle Feldt and Coen Hess in the Queensland squad.

The Cowboys will be boosted by the return of powerhouse Jason Taumalolo following a two-week ban.