Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Star players to return for Sea Eagles and Cowboys clash

NRL
June 7, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: NRL]

Manly Sea Eagles and the Cowboys will have fresh legs coming in for their round 14 clash this week.

Both teams had a bye last week and will meet on Friday at 8pm.

The anticipation on the return of their Origin stars will depend on their form after the first round of the series.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly’s captain is also the Queensland skipper, Daly Cherry-Evans will face teammates, the Trboejvic brothers, Jake and Tom, on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys also have three on Origin duty with Valentine Holmes, Kyle Feldt and Coen Hess in the Queensland squad.

The Cowboys will be boosted by the return of powerhouse Jason Taumalolo following a two-week ban.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.