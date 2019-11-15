Sivo ready to face Ravalawa

Fiji Bati star Maika Sivo says countless Fijian kids have already acted out the wing battle tomorrow between him and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

The pair will face off tomorrow when the Eels host the Dragons in their NRL round 14 clash.

For Sivo, who once idolized Akuila Uate, it’s a cool feeling leading into Parramatta’s clash with Ravalawa’s Dragons at Bankwest Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to NRL.com, Sivo says he has been calling his cousins the last couple of weeks and the young kids in Fiji are running around saying, ‘I’m Mika’ and ‘I’m Maika’.

The 26-year-old says his Parramatta teammates have been “giving it to him” about lining up against Ravalawa, who is four years younger.

Sivo and Ravalawa represented Fiji together in a mid-season Test against Lebanon last year and are in regular contact.

The Dragons will play Parramatta Eels tomorrow at 9.55pm.

Another match on tomorrow sees the Panthers playing the Warriors at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, tonight the Roosters will open round 14 against the Storm at 9.50pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Sharks playing the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meet the Cowboys at 7.30pm while the Raiders meet the Broncos at 9:35pm.

On Sunday, the Knights host the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the West Tigers takes on the Bulldogs at 6:05pm.