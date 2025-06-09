Silktails skipper gets Fiji Bati call up

[Source: Silktails/Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails captain Gabriel Tunimakubu has been selected as injury cover for the Fiji Bati squad in the upcoming Pacific Championship.

This follows an injury to Ben Nakubuwai.

Tunimakubu, who is currently on holiday in New Zealand, says he was not expecting to receive the call so soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“From a little kid watching the Fiji Bati play, I fell in love with the game, and I’ve been enjoying it ever since. A dream come true, I can say. I’m grateful and honored, and I thank God for that. You may have your plans, but God has the final say.”

The former Queen Victoria School student faced a setback when the North Queensland Cowboys released him following a stint in their academy last year.

However, fate smiled upon him when Silktails chairman Petero Civoniceva noticed his talent during a charity game against the Mareeba Gladiators.

Civoniceva says his selection is a proud moment not only for Tunimakubu but for the club as well.

“The Kaiviti Silktails RLFC serves as a development pathway for our best local rugby league youth talent in Fiji. We are incredibly proud of our club captain, who has not only shown excellence on the field but has also been a wonderful leader off it, setting a strong example for our players.”

Tunimakubu was named club captain and awarded the 2025 James Dack Medal for Clubman of the Year.

He also led the side to their first-ever away win in the Jersey Flegg Cup — a 34-26 victory over the Melbourne Storm in round seven of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati will meet the Cook Islands Aitu next Saturday at the Santos National Football Stadium in Papua New Guinea.

They will then face the Papua New Guinea Kumuls on the first of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.