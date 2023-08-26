Roosters overcome loss of Manu to keep finals hopes alive

[ NRL.com]

Joey Aukuso-Suaalii stepped up as Sydney Roosters overcame the loss of Kiwi superstar Joey Manu to keep their finals hopes alive with 32-8 defeat of Wests Tigers.

The fate of the Roosters’ season will now be decided in a local derby clash with South Sydney next Friday night, but they are likely to be without Manu after he limped from the field in the 24th minute with a hamstring injury.

Waerea-Hargreaves was given his marching orders in the 66th minute and did not return after the 10-minute stint in the sin bin, with Roosters coach Trent Robinson opting not to risk further drama by sending forward Terrell May on instead.

Roosters halfback Sam Walker made a successful return to first grade after being dropped earlier in the season, but he was also forced from the field before passing a HIA test and Aukuso-Suaalii stepped up in his absence.

The 20-year-old moved from the wing to fullback in Manu’s absence and finished with 16 points from a try and six goals while running 204 metres with the ball and producing two line breaks, two line-break assists and 10 tackle breaks.

The Roosters win has ended any slim hope Parramatta had of playing again this season, while Wests Tigers are set to receive the wooden spoon.

To make the finals, the Roosters must beat the Rabbitohs and hope the Panthers down the Cowboys on Saturday.

Wests Tigers started where they left off in last weekend’s 24-23 triumph against the Dolphins when rookie centre Triston Reilly opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

The former NSW Waratahs representative swivelled his way through several Roosters defenders after halves Api Koroisau and Daine Laurie combined with fullback Jahream Bula close to the line.

Walker hit back for the Roosters soon after when he backed up a break from dummy half by Brandon Smith and stepped his way through a handful of Wests Tigers defenders to score.

A 25th minute Koroisau penalty goal put the Tigers ahead 8-6 but with Manu hobbling off moments earlier they may have regretted the decision not to maintain the pressure on the Roosters and attempt to score a try.

Joseph Aukuso Suaalii, who moved to fullback in place of Manu, drew the scores level with a 30th-minute penalty goal and further ill-discipline proved costly when Tongan winger Daniel Tupou scored to give the Roosters a 14-8 halftime lead.

Roosters interchange forward Terrell May scored just eight minutes after halftime to extend the home team’s lead and Aukuso-Suaalii sealed the win when he crossed out wide in the 62nd minute.

However, while the home side always seemed in control, they had to overcome further disruptions when halfback Walker and centre Billy Smith were sent for HIAs and prop Waerea-Hargeaves was sin-binned.

Victor Radley completed the scoring in the 72nd minute.