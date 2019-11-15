Ravalawa could miss clash against Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is in doubt to play in this week’s clash between the St George Illawara Dragons and the Rabbitohs in Round 12 of the NRL.

Ravalawa suffered an injury to his knee against the Sharks last week but managed to finish the game.

Meanwhile, Panthers duo Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau are expected to return in time for Penrith’s clash against Manly Sea Eagles.

Head Coach Ivan Cleary told NRL Kikau’s injury is minor while Koroisau is not far away.

This week’s matches on Thursday the Dragons battles the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys take on the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Bulldogs take on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]