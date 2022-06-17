Ravalawa celebrates return in style

[Source: NRL.com]

Mikaele Ravalawa marked his return from a hamstring injury with two tries in the Dragons 33-12 win over the Rabbitohs.

The win was the Dragons’ seventh of the season and carries them into the top eight for the time being at least.

Ben Hunt was the first to cross over before Ravalawa extended their lead seven minutes later.

He was in again in the 19th minute when he took a flick pass from Zac Lomax.

Jack de Belin, Moses Suli and Cody Ramsey also got on the board.

Tonight the Sea Eagles take on the Cowboys at 8pm and Storm battles Broncos at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Storm vs Broncos match live on FBC Sports.