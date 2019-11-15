Rabbitohs to name final 17 today

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs coaching panel will name their team tonight for their Melanesian Cup Challenge match against the Lae Snacks on Saturday.

Coach Sivaniolo Varo says all the players deserve a spot in the team as they have given their all during the preparation.

“The 22 members that are in the camp now are very talented and good players so it will be a headache selecting the best 17.”

Varo says the side has just been touching up on their preparations from yesterday.

He believes they have what it takes to match the Tigers on game day.

Meanwhile, the PNG based Lae Snacks Tigers will also arrive in the country today.

The two sides will meet at 4pm on Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.