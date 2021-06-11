Qareqare grabs Super League headlines

A young Fijian is grabbing the headlines in England’s Super League after his recent debut for Castleford Tigers.

Fiji born 17-year-old Jason Qareqare scored a brilliant try in the Tigers Super League clash with Hull FC as he raced clear to score just after 45 seconds.

The young winger’s fairytale debut has been hailed by his family and coach after he showed his speed and what he’s capable off with little room to move.

According to Sky Sports, Qareqare’s try was quite special because it was the first minute, first touch and first try.

However, Rugby League expert John Wells said it was the nature of the try which really surprised everyone watching, although it was mere confirmation for those few already in the know about what the youngster was capable of, despite the tender years and inexperience.

Qareqare was born in Fiji and is on a rugby union scholarship at Queen Ethelburga’s Independent School in York, where he is studying for an A-Level in Maths and a B-TEC in PE and business studies.

His father served in the British Army and the family first moved from Fiji to Germany in 2004 before relocating to England, and North Yorkshire, in 2008.