Proctor sent off as Sharks fight back to beat Titans

Cronulla have come from behind to beat Gold Coast 30-18 at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

This as the Titans had captain Kevin Proctor sensationally sent off in his 250th game off for an alleged bite on Sharks star Shaun Johnson.

The game was in the balance at 12-12 in the second half when Proctor was dismissed by referee Henry Perenara after being tackled by Johnson.

The Sharks swiftly took control after Proctor’s send-off, running in three tries in six minutes to claim their eighth win of the season.

“You can’t defend it. It’s certainly out of character,” Titans head of culture Mal Meninga told Fox Sports after the match.

“He is the leader of the football team, he needs to lead by example.”

Proctor and Johnson, former teammates with the Kiwis, spoke with each other on the sidelines after full-time and appeared to resolve their differences.

Johnson told Fox Sports after the game that “we’re still mates” and was reluctant to say anything specific about the incident. Proctor looked distraught in the sheds.

The Titans were all over Cronulla in the opening five minutes and were rewarded with a try to late call-up Corey Thompson. Ash Taylor’s conversion from out wide gave the visitors an early 6-0 lead.

After threatening to score a second try, the Titans conceded their first when Sharks prop Aaron Woods’ quick hands created an overlap on the left for Josh Dugan to cross in the corner. Johnson, who battled an upset stomach throughout the match, locked it up 6-6 with the sideline conversion.

Cronulla were in again three minutes later when Johnson sliced through the defensive line before putting Siosifa Talakai over. Johnson’s conversion made it 12-6.

The Titans lost Jai Arrow to a shoulder injury 10 minutes before half-time, but they battled on gamely and tied it up 12-12 at the break with Jarrod Wallace’s converted try in the closing seconds of the half.

The game took a dramatic turn in the 55th minute when Proctor was sent off for an alleged biting offence on Johnson, reducing the Titans to 12 men for the final 25 minutes.

The Sharks immediately took advantage of the extra man, with Johnson kicking to set up a try for winger Sione Katoa – his 13th of the season.

Johnson converted for an 18-12 lead, while tries to Wade Graham and Jack Williams in the next five minutes put the result beyond doubt.

Both teams finished the game with casualties, as Johnson (groin) and Josh Dugan (knee) left the field before full-time. Titans centre Dale Copley also failed to play out the 80 minutes.

Titans back-rower Keegan Hipgrave powered over for a try with six minutes remaining but that’s as close as they got.