Rugby League

Panthers tickled pink after toppling tenacious Titans

NRL
July 26, 2020 8:01 pm
[Source: NRL]

Penrith were below their best but managed to hold off a spirited Gold Coast outfit 22-14 at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday and reclaim top spot on the NRL ladder.

The under-strength Panthers dominated possession but could only come up with a single try in the second half to Malakai Watene-Zelezniak despite having the Titans out on the feet with repeated forays into the home team’s red zone.

Penrith led 16-14 at the break after the Gold Coast scored twice in the final three minutes of the half to keep themselves well in the contest.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead with Josh Mansour and Stephen Crichton carving up the Gold Coast’s right-side defence before Titans fullback Corey Thompson pounced on a poor Jarome Luai kick to race 90 metres and just outlast Brent Naden to dive over in the corner.

Back-rower Isaah Yeo bullied his way over to stretch Penrith’s lead back out to 12 points before Brian Kelly and Anthony Don crossed for tries in the shadow of half-time.

