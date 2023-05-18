Panthers muscle up to starve Broncos in comfortable win

[Source: NRL]

Defending premiers Penrith have proven too good for the Broncos, cruising to a low scoring but comfortable 15-4 win at Suncorp Stadium.

The Panthers never really looked too threatened against a Broncos side missing Adam Reynolds as they took an 8-0 lead inside 22 minutes via a try to Sunia Turuva and two goals to Nathan Cleary.

The visitors coughed up a further three try-scoring opportunities throughout the first half with Moses Leota spilling a Cleary pass over the line and Zac Hosking knocking the ball on leading into a Stephen Crichton effort.

Brisbane’s big men Patrick Carrigan (69 tackles) and Payne Haas (45 tackles) got through a mountain of work in the lead-up to Origin I but it was equally matched by Leota and James Fisher-Harris, who went toe-to-toe in a heated battle.

The Panthers extended their eight-point lead at half-time to 14 after the break when Cleary threw a dummy to split Jordan Riki and Martin Taupau in defence close to the line.

Brisbane needed a spark and after Reece Walsh was denied a four-pointer in the 54th minute, the Broncos fullback conjured up his 13th try assist of the season when he kicked for Selwyn Cobbo five minutes later.

Another no-try to the Broncos through Kotoni Staggs – deemed illegal contact by Walsh on Tyrone Peachey in the lead-up – took the sting out of the home side’s momentum.

Dylan Edwards, who ran for over 270 metres from 26 carries, appeared to have scored a try in the 67th minute but like the trend of the evening, the effort was missed by all.

Walsh, in line for an Origin debut for the Maroons on May 31, nearly pulled off a piece of brilliance to get the Broncos within distance of a grandstand finish until Ezra Mam knocked on in the final play.