Overseas stars dominate Fiji Bati squad

Fiji National Rugby League chair Akuila Masi has defended the selection of the Vodafone Fiji Bati squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, where only one local-based player, Keresi Maya, has earned a place among a team dominated by seasoned NRL and overseas professionals.

The absence of a strong domestic representation has raised questions about the future pathway for local talent, especially given the lack of a full domestic competition this season.

Masi stresses that while more than 1,000 players are registered locally, the final call on selections rests with the coaching staff, most of whom are based in Australia.

“The way the team is selected is compiled by our national coach together with the coaching team. They assess skill sets, fitness levels and combinations, and ultimately, they are the ones accountable for the team’s performance.”

He acknowledges that the traditional “Battle of the Bati” trial match, which pits local players against overseas-based talent, could not be staged this year but revealed plans to revive it in 2026 to provide a fairer selection platform.

Masi adds that the board will review the selection framework after the Pacific Championships, with an eye toward giving more opportunities for locally produced talent.

Meanwhile, the final 20 Fiji Bati squad will be named next week.

Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands Aitu on the 18th of this month at the Santos National Football Stadium.

The two teams last met at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last year, where the Bati thrashed the Aitu 56-6.

On the 1st of next month they meet the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

