Naitaisiri regroups to face Suva next week

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 16, 2020 12:40 pm
The Naitasiri side will be doing the hard yards next week as they prepare to face Suva in round 5 of the Skipper Cup competition.

After the triumph over Nadroga 9-6 yesterday at Lawaqa Park, the Highlanders know it is back to the drawing board as they prepare to face the defending Skipper Cup champions.

Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says with injuries creeping in they will need to regroup and build a strong team against the capital side.

“Suva is another challenge so it is a big game next week we need to work hard because all teams are getting fitter now and injuries are creeping in and dropping form. We will keep rotating our players should come all good by Monday. Review and preview and we will turn up at the national stadium for Suva.”

Suva will host Naitasiri next week at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

