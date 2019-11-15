Koroisau reveals why he joined Panthers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau reveals the youth and talent of the Panthers roster enticed him to return to the club.

The Panthers were in their worst form in 2016, limping to an 11th-place finish after reaching the preliminary final the year prior and Ivan Cleary axed as coach.

The unhealthy environment saw Koroisau opting to leave the team.

But the Panthers observed a major culture shift since that time with Koroisau attributing that to why the Panthers find themselves soaring at the top of the ladder with Cleary again back in charge.

The 27-year-old hooker, who has 119 NRL games to his name across three clubs, says the opportunity to play the mentor role was key in his decision to return to the foot of the mountains this year.

He has been a revelation for Penrith since returning to the club this season.

Koroisau admits he’s a vastly different individual to the one he was at Penrith six years ago.

The Panthers have announced themselves as premiership heavyweights having maintained their spot on the top of the ladder virtually all year, but Koroisau assures there’s no fear of complacency.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the NRL starts tonight with the Roosters taking the Storm at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Panthers will play the Warriors at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Another match sees the Dragons playing the Parramatta Eels at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Sharks playing the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meet the Cowboys at 7.30pm while the Raiders meet the Broncos at 9:35pm.

On Sunday, the Knights host the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the West Tigers takes on the Bulldogs at 6:05pm.

