Rugby League

Koroisau family hoping their hero makes Blues debut

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 9, 2021 5:45 am
Apisai Koroisau’s uncle Viliame Koroisau.

The family of NRL player Apisai Koroisau will be glued to their television tonight in the hopes of seeing the Panthers hooker run onto the field for NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Apisai Koroisau’s uncle Viliame Koroisau says for his nephew to be named in the team is a huge achievement and the villagers of Saunaka are proud.

Viliame also says he is expecting Api to make his debut either in Game 1 or 2 for the Blues because he has been playing exceptionally well during this year’s NRL season.

He recalls last year they were fortunate enough to gather as a family and watch Api in action during the NRL grand finale, however for the Origin that won’t be the case.

He says this is because of the current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

But Viliame says the villagers will be tuning in from their own homes as they are anticipating their hero to play.

The 66-year-old says they are praying for him and have sent their well wishes to Api and the Blues.

Api has also been in form for the Panthers helping the side to 12 straight undefeated games this season.

The 28-year-old is one of three Fijians named in Brad Fittler’s side for the three-game series.

The NSW Blues will take on the Queensland Maroons tonight at 10.10pm.

