Keary among Roosters injuries as Storm rack up big win

The Sydney Roosters lost three more stars and the match on a horror night at the SCG as the Melbourne Storm ran out convincing 24-6 winners.

With Boyd Cordner, Brett Morris, Angus Crichton and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves already sidelined, the premiers had 300-gamer Mitch Aubusson, playmaker Luke Keary and young half Lachie Lam go down hurt as they lost to Melbourne for the second time in seven weeks.

The Storm arrived in Sydney with problems of their own with Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster out but they were clinical in the first half as Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen steered them to a 14-0 lead.

It was Hughes who got the scoring underway in just the fifth minute when he scooted over from 10 metres out and Papenhuyzen added a penalty goal in the 15th minute to make it 8-0.

A sweeping move to the left-hand side then saw centre Justin Olam finish off a move which featured sweet hands by Papenhuyzen and Josh Addo-Carr.

Olam had a double six minutes into the second term after leaving Joey Manu in his wake and the Storm were in total control at 18-0.