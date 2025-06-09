Junior Bati step into 7s challenge

The Fiji National Rugby League Under-18 team stepped outside their comfort zone this weekend, testing themselves in a different code at the Flame Tree Waimanu 7s as part of efforts to keep players match-fit after the rugby league season wrapped up.

Captain Iliesa Ravusese says the switch to the 7s format was a valuable learning experience for the young side, despite their campaign ending in the pool stages.

Ravusese believes the team will need time to fully adjust to the demands of the code, with discussions already underway for the Junior Bati 7s to feature in more tournaments moving forward.

The young Naitasiri captain says there is always room to learn and improve in the world of sport.

“Switching codes from league to 7s is not easy. We copped a few yellow cards in the first half of our first match, and it was because of the tackling style from league that we used in 7s. We know it’s not supposed to be like that, but we understand that 7s is a different game altogether.”

He says opportunities like this do not come around often, and the team is grateful for the chance to try something completely new.

“I believe the more game time we have, the more prepared the boys will be during this off-season before a new year of rugby league starts. We’re all on holiday now, and we’re grateful to Madam Kelera Tagivakatini for allowing us these opportunities, where we’re not only limited to rugby league but can also explore 7s.”

The Junior Bati squad fielded the youngest team in the Under-20 grade at the two-day tournament, which concluded at Laucala Bay in Suva yesterday.

Ravusese has also been selected by Sailosi Naiteqe Senior to be part of the Shogun Highlanders Under-20 team at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which runs from the 15th to the 17th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

