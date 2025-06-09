Fainu brothers commit to Bati for Pacific Championships

Samuela (left) and Sione (middle), pictured with brother Latu, are set to play for Fiji at the Pacific Championships. [Photo Credit: NRL]

Fiji’s forward pack will be strengthened for the upcoming Pacific Championships with the inclusion of Samuela and Sione Fainu in the Bati squad.

The Wests Tigers duo, who were also eligible for Tonga, have opted to represent Fiji. Their younger brother, Latu Fainu, could join them at next year’s Rugby League World Cup but is currently sidelined due to shoulder surgery.

The brothers are part of a growing Fijian presence at the Tigers, with teammates Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva, and rookie Joese Lanyon also named in the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Wests Tigers captain Api Koroisau and Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau will not feature, with Koroisau unavailable and Kikau getting married during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sydney Roosters winger and NRL 2025 top tryscorer Mark Nawaqanitawase has declared his availability for Fiji, should he not be picked by the Kangaroos for their Ashes tour.

Bati coach Wise Kativerata continues to usher in a new generation, with rising stars like Kurt Donoghoe, Kitione Kautoga, Caleb Navale, and Jethro Rinakima now established in the NRL.

Captain Tui Kamikamica will join the squad after Sunday’s NRL Grand Final, where he leads the Melbourne Storm against the Broncos.

The Pacific Bowl will be held at Santos National Stadium in Port Moresby across three Saturdays, featuring both men’s and women’s double-headers.

Fixtures:

October 18: Fiji Bati vs Cook Islands Aitu

October 25: PNG Kumuls vs Cook Islands Aitu

November 1: PNG Kumuls vs Fiji Bati

Fiji will be aiming to build strong combinations and momentum through the Pacific Bowl, as preparations continue towards next year’s World Cup.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.