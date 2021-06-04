Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Cikobia lad chases rugby league dream

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 8, 2021 6:01 am

Another Fijian youngster has surged to the Jersey Flegg competition.

Alongside Kaiviti Silktails prodigy and former Naitasiri rugby fullback Vuate Karawalevu is former Ravoravo Rabbitohs age grade rep Joshua Thompson.

Thompson made his Jersey Flegg debut for the Roosters over the weekend which was part of the goals he had set out to achieve this season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vuninuku, Cikobau lad says it has been a challenging journey for him so far but he is thankful to be able to play in Australia and a step closer to securing a professional contract.

Rugby union was his initial passion at the age of seven but nine years later, Thompson found rugby league through former Fiji Bai rep Josateki Savou.

He says from that day he has never looked back.

Thompson is keen to learn and hone his skills by playing in highly competitive competitions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.