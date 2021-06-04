Cikobia lad chases rugby league dream

Another Fijian youngster has surged to the Jersey Flegg competition.

Alongside Kaiviti Silktails prodigy and former Naitasiri rugby fullback Vuate Karawalevu is former Ravoravo Rabbitohs age grade rep Joshua Thompson.

Thompson made his Jersey Flegg debut for the Roosters over the weekend which was part of the goals he had set out to achieve this season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vuninuku, Cikobau lad says it has been a challenging journey for him so far but he is thankful to be able to play in Australia and a step closer to securing a professional contract.

Rugby union was his initial passion at the age of seven but nine years later, Thompson found rugby league through former Fiji Bai rep Josateki Savou.

He says from that day he has never looked back.

Thompson is keen to learn and hone his skills by playing in highly competitive competitions.