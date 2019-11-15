Bati forward may sign new deal for Knights this year

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti will be off contract at the end of the year but his twin brother Daniel is confident Jacob will ink a new deal this year.

Jacob is also enjoying a stellar start to the NRL season after injury and an off-field incident last pre-season plagued his progress.

Former Bati and New South Wales State of Origin representative Daniel Saifiti says his brother has got a bit of time to weigh up his options but he believes Jacob wants to stay with the Knights.

Daniel says the way his twin brother played in the first three games is just reward for him and he’s proud of him.

The 24-year-old Saifiti twins made their debut for Fiji against Papua New Guinea in 2015 and Jacob has since featured seven times for the Bati while Daniel played on three occasions.

Meanwhile, round four of the NRL starts tonight with the Broncos hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

There will be two games tomorrow with the Panthers playing the Warriors at 8pm and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs at 9:55pm.

On Saturday, the Eels take on the Sea Eagles at 7:30pm before the Cowboys face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans host West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game tonight will be aired at 9pm tomorrow on FBC Sports.