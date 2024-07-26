Barnstorming Fonua-Blake leads Warriors past Wests Tigers

[Source: NRL]

A barnstorming performance from prop Addin Fonua-Blake has led the Warriors to a 28-16 victory over the Wests Tigers.

The 12-point win kept the Warriors slim finals hopes alive and ensures they stay in touch with the top eight.

Fonua-Blake laid the foundation for the win with a dominant 63-minute performance that saw him run for 225 metres, break six tackles and score a decisive try late in the contest.

While the Warriors gained plenty of confidence from a crucial win, it was another tough evening for the Wests Tigers. The visitors have now lost five in a row and remain last on the ladder.

The Warriors controlled the contest from the outset, with Kurt Capewell opening the scoring in the 9th minute.

For all their dominance, more points were hard to come by with the Wests Tigers bravely defending their own line.

The dam wall eventually burst late in the half, with Edward Kosi and Ali Leiataua each crossing in the final 10 minutes of the period to make it 14-0 at the break.

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall called for a response from his team after the resumption and his players delivered.

A sustained period of attack eventually led to an Isaiah Papali’i try in the 51st minute. The forward was playing his first match since Round 12 and made a significant impact off the bench.

The visitors had a second moments later, Charlie Staines diving over in the corner to make it 14-10.

A pair of penalties allowed the Warriors to extend the lead to six with 19 minutes remaining, before the hosts took control late to close out the contest.

Fonua-Blake’s 69th minute try provided some breathing room before Dallin Watene-Zelezniak added his name to the score sheet.

A tough night finished on a high for the visitors when Api Koroisau crossed in the final play of the game.