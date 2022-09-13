Another chance for Moses and Eels

Mitchell Moses [Source: Fox Sports]

Paramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses knows the risk and reward of living in the land of the giants.

From levelling Storm’s forward Kenny Bromwich with a classic front-on shot one week to being steamrolled by Panthers star Viliame Kikau and suffering a concussion the next, Moses is racing against the clock to be fit for Friday’s sudden-death semi-final against Canberra Raiders.

Should he play, one thing Moses will have to do is put his body on the line on the right edge with in-form Raider Hudson Young bearing down on him.

The Eels host the Raiders at 9:50pm on Friday in their finals week two clash.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Saturday the Sharks take on the Rabbitohs at 10pm.