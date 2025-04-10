Radrodro calls for proper commercialization for student athletes

The Ministry of Education will now monitor sporting events and the work of the sporting bodies and schools to ensure that students are not used and are not commercialised just for the benefit of a selected few.

That was the strong message from Education Minister Aseri Radrodro as he closed the Tailevu Zone Athletics Competition yesterday, calling for greater accountability in how students are treated in school sports.

Radrodro said that while sports tournaments at primary and secondary school levels continue to generate revenue for sporting bodies, it is the students and their families who bear the financial burden — covering costs for food, transport, uniforms, tickets and fundraising, often with little return.

He warned that the current model benefits organisations more than the athletes and says it is time for a shift in approach.

“The qualities that are vividly on display during events like this. Looking around, I see not just competitors, but individuals who have poured countless hours into honing your skills. I see the early morning practices, the gruelling training sessions, and the unwavering determination that has brought each of you to this very moment.”

Radrodro highlighted the risks students face, such as injury and burnout, when pushed beyond their limits for competitions that benefit only a few.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting all learners, not just in academics, but also through sports.

He reminded teachers and school heads that students must be supervised at all times during sports events, including travel.

To the 800 athletes at the Tailevu Zone meet, Radrodro congratulated them and urged them to stay focused as they prepare for the 2025 Fiji Secondary School Athletics Competition.

Radrodro also thanked parents and coaches for their support and called for continued collaboration to ensure a safe and fair sporting environment for Fiji’s young athletes.

