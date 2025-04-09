QVS dethrones RKS in Tailevu Zone Athletics

A new winner has been crowned in the boys’ division of the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition.

Queen Victoria School dethroned Ratu Kadavulevu School after collecting a total of 33 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

QVS managed to overtake RKS earlier today in the medal tally and was able to hold their lead until the conclusion of the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

RKS finished in second place with 15 gold, 21 silver, and 13 bronze medals, while Tailevu North College sits in third place with 4 gold, 3 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

TNC also defended their title as champions in the girls’ division, finishing with 23 gold, 11 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

In second place is Dawasamu Secondary with 10 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

And finally, in third place sits Wainibuka Secondary School with 9 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.