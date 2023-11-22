Young, McCaig swim to the final

Fiji’s David Young is the top bet for a gold in the 50-metre freestyle swimming competition at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Young, who has been sensational in the pool in recent months won his heat this morning and, in the process, also clocked the best time out of all the swimmers taking part.

His time of 23.33 seconds was followed by Hansel McCaig, also of Fiji, who was the second fastest in the heats in a time of 23.38 seconds.

The two will battle with swimmers from New Caledonia, Samoa, Tahiti and American Samoa in the final.

Meanwhile, the team of Young, Hansel, Kelera Mudunasoko and Anahira McCutcheon are through to the final of the mixed 4 x 50m medley relay.

