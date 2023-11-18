Women's basketball overcome hosts

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The women’s basketball side has started their Pacific Games campaigns with an impressive 82-43 win over the hosts Solomon Islands.

It was smooth sailing for Fiji in the first two quarters before hitting the halftime break leading 50-25.

The national side only managed two points in five minutes of the third quarter with the hosts tightening up its defense, however, Fiji still won the quarter 12-3.

Letava Whippy, Miliakere Koyamainavure and former Fiji Pearls rep Matila Vocea were impressive for the side.

Fiji faces favorites Guam tomorrow at 12pm in their second match.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys take on Northern Marianas and our women’s volleyball team meet New Caledonia at 8 tonight.

