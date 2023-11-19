Two out of two for women’s basketball

The Fiji women’s basketball side is on track to go one better at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

This is after the side beat Guam 55-40 in their second match today.

Fiji the silver medalists from 2019 is the favorite to win gold in Honiara after defending champs American Samoa failed to make the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Letava Kenny led from the front as the bronze medalists from four years ago, Guam, brought their own game.

Kenny says they don’t see themselves as a favorite because there are some quality teams stand in the competition.

Fiji was leading at halftime 23-19 but managed to pull away in the last quarter.

They play Samoa tomorrow.