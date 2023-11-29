Brave Saratibau misses out on Olympics

Fiji’s upcoming amateur boxer Amini Saratibau just missed out on booking a ticket to the Paris Olympics after losing on points to Australia’s Commonwealth Games silver medalist Callum Peters.

The Tubalevu villager from Namara with maternal links to Sawakasa in Tailevu was in the fight until the last round.

Saratibau from the Wailoku Riverside Club under the guidance of his grandfather and former boxer Marika Bola is a future star according to national coach Cam Todd.

Amini Saratibau [left] and Cam Todd

The former Tilak High School student who took up boxing two years lost for the first time after 18 fights.

Saratibau says he’s glad that he fought a world class boxer.

“It gives me motivation because I went up against a world recognized boxer and it motivated me and made me think that I have a chance or shot at a bigger tournament.”



Amini Saratibau [left] with Callum Peters

National coach Todd says Saratibau has a big future in the sport.

“He only just lost to a world ranked amateur from Australia so that was a massive performance and it shows me what he’s capable of, he’s a medal prospect for the next Commonwealth Games for sure, he’s a huge talent so I’m very proud of him.”

Amini Saratibau is also looking forward to the Oceania Championship which Fiji is expected to host next year.