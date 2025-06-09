Oceania Rugby partners with FRU to develop inclusive pathways

source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Oceania Rugby is working with the Fiji Rugby Union on a new development model designed to grow the game at every level.

The draft framework covers grassroots participation, high performance, and even recreational rugby for those joining the sport later in life.

Oceania Rugby’s Participation and Pathways Manager, Tihrani Uluinakauvadra, said the model will be part of FRU’s next strategic plan after wider consultation with stakeholders.

“I’m just grateful to work with Fiji Rugby in developing this draft model, which encompasses all levels of development right from participation to performance. It’s also important to think about those who are retiring, or those who are just coming into the game as a form of recreation.”

The model also seeks to engage the 40 percent of people in Fiji not currently involved in rugby. To achieve this, it introduces modified formats such as touch rugby, beach rugby, and “T1 rugby” for players over 50.

“For anyone who wants to come into the game, we’ll have something. Fiji Rugby is already the number one sport in the country, but this is about ensuring inclusivity across all groups.”

The plan is ready to be rolled out, with Fiji Rugby’s Development Unit tasked with driving its implementation.

